Foreigner coming to Lubbock in August, tickets on sale next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pepper Entertainment and Outback Presents present The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock on Wednesday August 4, 2021. The concert will be at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale April 22 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. All other tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.
VIP packages available at www.ForeignerOnline.com.
Tickets are available at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane and at buddyhollyhall.com, by phone at 79-BUDDY (792-8339), pepperentertainment.com and outbackpresents.com.
The Buddy Holly Hall and Box Office is located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, Texas 79401.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.