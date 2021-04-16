Freeze this weekend for some

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station approximately two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.