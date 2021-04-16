Freezing Temps this Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Finally, a little warmer over the region and some blue sky and sunshine. Afternoon temperatures returned to the 50s and even some 60s thanks to the sunshine.
However, it’s back to colder temps for the weekend, especially in the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday.
I don’t expect a freeze in Lubbock, but it could get close, so, I’d suggest that you protect your plants that are young. Lubbock will dip to the mid 30s both weekend mornings and northern communities, such as Plainview to Muleshoe could experience freezing morning low temps.
It’s also going to be cooler in the afternoons with highs staying in the 50s tomorrow and edging to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Not exactly spring temps with Lubbock’s average high 75 degrees this time of year.
It appears that the region will stay cooler than normal through most of next week and we could see morning temps near freezing again early next week in Lubbock.
However, there is also a chance of some storms in the area later next week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.