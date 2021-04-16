8 Red Raiders top West Virginia 7-2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th ranked Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead and went on to knock off West Virginia 7-2 in the series opener Friday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Tech got on the board in the first thanks to an RBI triple from Braxton Fulford and an RBI Double from Jace Jung.
In the 5th, Fulford added a two run homer to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Starting Pitcher Patrick Monteverde, who’s from nearby Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania went 7 strong innings allowng no runs on two hits with 7 strikeouts.
Tech moves to 25-7 on the season and 6-4 in the Big 12.
The teams meet again 3pm Saturday.
