1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop 289
Serious injuries reported in a crash on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | April 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:34 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say one person has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash that happened at 9:30 a.m. on West Loop 289 between 19th Street and 34th Street.

The LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

Police say the female passenger died in the crash.

The southbound lanes of W. Loop 289 are closed between 19th and 34th. Please avoid the area.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Desk say the crash involves one vehicle, and that vehicle hit a pole.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.

