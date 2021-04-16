1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say one person has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash that happened at 9:30 a.m. on West Loop 289 between 19th Street and 34th Street.
The LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.
Police say the female passenger died in the crash.
The southbound lanes of W. Loop 289 are closed between 19th and 34th. Please avoid the area.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Desk say the crash involves one vehicle, and that vehicle hit a pole.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.
