Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured

A San Antonio Police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the hand during a traffic stop. The officer's radio was also struck by a bullet (Source: (KENS/CBS Newspath Livestream))
By KWTX | April 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 3:39 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio police officer was shot in the hand during a traffic stop, but was able to return fire, striking and killing two of three people inside a pickup, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus, who watched dashcam video of the shooting, said the officer pulled the driver of the pickup over at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

NBC San Antonio reports the traffic stop was made on Pinn Road near Westfield.

The police officer approached the vehicle and “spoke casually” with the driver for a couple minutes, McManus said.

