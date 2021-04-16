Students at Lubbock’s Kingdom Prep Academy pack 10,000 meals to send to Haiti

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at Kingdom Prep Academy (KPA) packed 10,000 meals to be delivered to those in need in Haiti, as a part of their second annual ‘Feed the Need’ event.
“We are working with an organization called the champion group, and what they do is facilitate fundraisers for nonprofit organizations,” said Lesley Montandon, Director of Student Life, KPA. “What our students and Bailey’s have done is gotten financial sponsors to help us meet a financial gap. But instead of selling anything, or doing a benefit dinner or anything like that, we decided to teach our kids to give back.”
All 250 students, from pre-kindergartners to 12th grade, joined the effort. This is the second time the students have worked to “Feed the Need.”
“2019 was the last time we did it. Last year, of course, we couldn’t do it. We were not in school. And, and so this is our second year,” said Montandon, “it went so well, the first time, the kids had such a great time with it, that we decided to do it this year again and it’s been just as successful. It’s been really good.”
The students are helping others in the Caribbean from their gym in West Texas.
“Really, we just want to teach our kids to love like Jesus and be the hands and feet of Jesus, and we’ve found that this is a great way to help them think kind of beyond the borders of Lubbock, Texas, and beyond even the United States and think about people who are in need,” said Montandon, “and this was a really good way to help them- just give them a tangible way to serve other people.”
All 10,000 of the meals will be boxed and then put on a crate and mailed out within the next couple of days.
