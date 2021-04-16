Trinity Christian’s Ethan Duncan picks Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trinity Christian’s Ethan Duncan announced on Instagram Friday that he has committed to play basketball for Mark Adams Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Duncan helped Trinity Christian reach the TAPPS 4A State Title Game.
Duncan was a four year starter for the Lions. He was a 90% free throw shooter,
He shot 44% from the 3-pt line.
He averaged 26 points a game scoring 2,891 points in his career.
Ethan’s father Todd, LCU’s men’s basketball coach played for Texas Tech.
Congrats to Ethan!
