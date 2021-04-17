Red Raider Offense Scores Win in Spring Game

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech football team completed its Spring Game with the Red Raider offense winning, 38-21, over the defense at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday.
A turnover on the first play of the game off a fumble by Jerand Bradley, recovered by Devin Drew gave the Texas Tech defense an early 6-0 lead through the modified scoring system used for the Spring Game.
Junior quarterback Tyler Shough got the offense on the board in his second drive, completing 4-of-7 passes en route to a 42-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay to end the first quarter. Senior quarterback Henry Colombi started the second quarter with a nice offensive drive, including a 34-yard pass to Trey Cleveland on third down to move the chains to the defense’s side of the field. The drive was capped of by a one-yard rush from Tahj Brooks for the first touchdown of the day. After two-straight three-and-outs from the defense,
Donovan Smith finished his second drive of the game with a connection to J.J. Sparkman for a 38-yard gain to set the offense up in scoring position. Smith, on 4th-and-7, later found Bradley for an 8-yard touchdown reception as time expired in the second quarter, the only passing touchdown of the game, which went two complete quarters with a running clock. The Red Raider quarterbacks combined for 234 yards on 18-of-36 passing for one touchdown.
Shough was the leading passer as he threw for 106 yards with an 8-of-15 completion rate. Colombi wrapped his first Spring Game, throwing for 59 yards on 3-8 passing while running for four yards on one attempt.
The defense was led by junior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, who recorded a sack, quarterback hurry and a forced fumble, while the unit, as a whole, combined for five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries.
The Spring Game concluded spring practices for the Red Raiders, who will return to offseason strength and conditioning workouts for the remainder of the semester before returning to campus for the summer offseason program in June.