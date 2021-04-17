Red Raider Offense Scores Win in Spring Game

Junior quarterback Tyler Shough got the offense on the board in his second drive, completing 4-of-7 passes en route to a 42-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay to end the first quarter. Senior quarterback Henry Colombi started the second quarter with a nice offensive drive, including a 34-yard pass to Trey Cleveland on third down to move the chains to the defense’s side of the field. The drive was capped of by a one-yard rush from Tahj Brooks for the first touchdown of the day. After two-straight three-and-outs from the defense,