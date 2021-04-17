Texas Tech baseball drops game two at West Virginia 6-5

The Red Raiders fell behind early trailing 3-0 through the first three innings. Tech got on the board in the top of the fourth inning and following it with another run in the fifth. Texas Tech got a big lift in the top of the sixth when they scored three runs and took the lead 5-4. But the Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the eighth tying the game at 5. West Virginia then won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single with the bases loaded by Mikey Kluska.