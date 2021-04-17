Texas Tech baseball drops game two at West Virginia 6-5

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball dropped game two of their series on the road at West Virginia 6-5.
The Red Raiders fell behind early trailing 3-0 through the first three innings. Tech got on the board in the top of the fourth inning and following it with another run in the fifth. Texas Tech got a big lift in the top of the sixth when they scored three runs and took the lead 5-4. But the Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the eighth tying the game at 5. West Virginia then won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single with the bases loaded by Mikey Kluska.
The Red Raiders recorded just six hits in the game while giving up 11. Tech left 12 batters on base compared to just five for the Mountaineers. Texas Tech also had three errors in the game.
The rubber match for the series will be on Sunday, April 18th at noon. The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.