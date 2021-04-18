Early voting begins Monday for city, school elections set for May 1

By KCBD Staff | April 18, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 1:06 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting begins Monday, April 19 for a variety of city and school district elections set for May 1.

Links and info from votelubbock.org:

Last Day to Register to Vote: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Early Voting: Monday, April 19, 2021 through Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Election Day: Saturday, May 1, 2021

The following entities are conducting elections:

  • City of Abernathy
  • City of Lubbock
  • City of Shallowater
  • City of Slaton
  • City of Wolfforth
  • Town of Ransom Canyon
  • Abernathy ISD
  • Lubbock-Cooper ISD
  • New Deal ISD
  • Shallowater ISD

LINK: Information on Photo ID

LINK: Sample Ballot

LINK: Early Voting Locations

LINK: Find an Election Day Vote Center Near Me

LINK: All Election Day Vote Center Locations

For more information on the City of Lubbock ballot, Click Here or call 806-775-2061.

