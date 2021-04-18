Early voting begins Monday for city, school elections set for May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting begins Monday, April 19 for a variety of city and school district elections set for May 1.
Links and info from votelubbock.org:
Last Day to Register to Vote: Thursday, April 1, 2021
Early Voting: Monday, April 19, 2021 through Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Election Day: Saturday, May 1, 2021
The following entities are conducting elections:
- City of Abernathy
- City of Lubbock
- City of Shallowater
- City of Slaton
- City of Wolfforth
- Town of Ransom Canyon
- Abernathy ISD
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD
- New Deal ISD
- Shallowater ISD
LINK: Information on Photo ID
LINK: Sample Ballot
LINK: Early Voting Locations
For more information on the City of Lubbock ballot, Click Here or call 806-775-2061.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.