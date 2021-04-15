A milder Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We start the day off a bit cloudy again, but we should see a little more sunshine this afternoon. Wind will still be out of the north somewhat until a little later as well. Winds will shift to the southwest and allow temperatures to climb a bit more into Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday look cool again with freezing nights still possible. Expect to jump into the 70s by the end of the work week.