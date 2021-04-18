Texas Tech takes series with 10-1 win over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - Texas Tech secured another Big 12 series win with a 10-1 win over West Virginia Sunday afternoon.
The Red Raiders scored one run in the first inning, but the bats got hot in the fifth and sixth inning. Tech added two runs in the fifth and six in the sixth inning, which both included a two-run Cal Conley home run. Texas Tech gave up West Virginia’s lone score in the fourth inning with an RBI triple by Hudson Byorick. Tech lead the Mountaineers 2-1 at that point in the game.
The Red Raiders recorded 14 hits in this game, while their defense held West Virginia to just two hits. Texas Tech left seven runners on base, while the Mountaineers left two. Tech had 16 strike outs led by Mason Montgomery’s 12 and only struck out seven times while at bat.
Next, the Red Raiders travel to Amarillo to play a non-conference game against Oklahoma in the new and improved Hodgetown Stadium on Tuesday, April 20th at 7 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN U.
