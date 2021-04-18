Texas Tech takes series with 10-1 win over West Virginia

The Red Raiders scored one run in the first inning, but the bats got hot in the fifth and sixth inning. Tech added two runs in the fifth and six in the sixth inning, which both included a two-run Cal Conley home run. Texas Tech gave up West Virginia’s lone score in the fourth inning with an RBI triple by Hudson Byorick. Tech lead the Mountaineers 2-1 at that point in the game.