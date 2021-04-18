Texas Tech University school of Veterinary Medicine solidifies pioneer class

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fall semester can’t come soon enough for some.
Texas Tech’s Veterinary school of medicine is still on track to open this August.
Faculty say that over 700 students initially applied to be part of the first class of the Texas Tech University Veterinary School.
Out of those 700 applicants only around 60 have been selected; a decision that was not an easy one.
“Seeing their excitement, their thrill, their ready to take the bull by the horns so to speak and begin this journey to become a veterinarian; it’s a once in a lifetime thing that you do and to be a part of it is just absolutely astounding,” said Ashley Steuer, assistant professor of parasitology, TTU School of Veterinary Medicine.
After hundreds of interviews and hours of decisions regarding who to accept, the pioneer class for Texas Tech’s new veterinary school has been selected.
“They’re thrilled to be part of the first class of a new program and we are just as thrilled to have these students part of this first class,” said Guy Loneragan.
Loneragan says while the students arriving in August are fantastic, he knows that there are more out there wanting to attend the school in years to come.
“We had to leave some really good students out so we have a fantastic group of students that are going to be part of the first class right here in Amarillo,” said Loneragan.
This first class of nearly 60 students will consist primarily of Texas residents coming from rural and regional communities from all across the state.
“I’ve been at a few different veterinary schools. Went there myself a few years ago as well as worked at a couple of them. To see this progress, to see the size of this building and what is being put in. It’s just mind blowing,” said Steuer.
Loneragan says the next step is to move the furniture into the building within the next few weeks and soon after staff and faculty will move in.
“It’s starting to look like the building it’s going to be when we’re moving in and we’re going to move in really soon,” said Loneragan.
Last week the vet school received an upgrade when it comes to accreditation.
Loneragan says the school now has provisional accreditation and the next step is full accreditation which will occur in 2025 when the first class is in it’s last year of the program.
