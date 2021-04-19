Cotton Court Hotel offers historic West Texas feel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As events and locations begin to re-open, businesses here in Lubbock are opening for the first time, and bringing some West Texas history to their customers.
The Cotton Court Hotel opened it’s doors in September, under a Houston based hotel group. However, it feels familiar, as it highlights a south plains industry while adding a little urban flare.
KCBD spoke to staff about the amenities the hotel offers, and what they hope visitors will embrace when they stay.
The 165-room hotel features retro-inspired decoration, a courtyard and guest rooms with porch access, as well as events for pets throughout the spring and summer.
“The inspiration for the property is Lubbock’s rich history in the cotton industry, and the heritage with music and Buddy Holly. We are really proud to introduce all the charm of Lubbock into our property here.”
The Cotton Court Hotel is located at 1610 Broadway Avenue, just one mile east of Texas Tech.
Find more information on their website, at cottoncourthotel.com.
