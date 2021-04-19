Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Early voting begins today for the May elections.
- The ballot includes school bonds and a proposal to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.
- Voting information and other details can be found here: Early voting begins Monday for city, school elections set for May 1
COVID-19 vaccines open up today for Americans 16-and-older.
- Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16-and-17-year-olds.
- Statewide vaccine details can be found from The Texas Tribune: 1 in 5 Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Police in Austin continue the search for a former Travis County sheriff’s deputy.
- He is suspected of shooting and killing three people in an Austin-area apartment complex.
- Police initially thought this was an active shooter situation, but are now investigating it as an isolated domestic incident.
- Read the latest here: Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Both sides will deliver closing arguments today in the Derek Chauvin trial.
- He is accused of killing George Floyd last year during an arrest.
- A verdict is expected later this week.
- Read more here: Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch
A remembrance ceremony will take place today for the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.
- Almost 170 people died when a truck bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building 26 years ago today.
- Survivors, victims families and first responders will attend the ceremony.
