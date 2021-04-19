Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Polls to open in May 1 early voting, vaccine eligibility opens up nationwide, closing arguments to take place in Chauvin trial

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | April 19, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 5:51 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Early voting begins today for the May elections.

What will the weather be like today?

COVID-19 vaccines open up today for Americans 16-and-older.

Police in Austin continue the search for a former Travis County sheriff’s deputy.

  • He is suspected of shooting and killing three people in an Austin-area apartment complex.
  • Police initially thought this was an active shooter situation, but are now investigating it as an isolated domestic incident.
  • Read the latest here: Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Both sides will deliver closing arguments today in the Derek Chauvin trial.

A remembrance ceremony will take place today for the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.

  • Almost 170 people died when a truck bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building 26 years ago today.
  • Survivors, victims families and first responders will attend the ceremony.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.