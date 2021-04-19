Denver City police searching for missing teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Denver City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Briana Vargas.
Police say Vargas was last seen Sunday evening in the 100 block of East Cedar Street in Denver City. She is approximately 5′2 tall and 140 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair and a mole on the left side of her mouth. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a blue short sleeve shirt.
Due to several current medical conditions, police say is it important if Vargas is located that local law enforcement or emergency medical services are contacted immediately.
Police believe she may be in Lamesa in a white sedan.
Anyone with information should call the Denver City Police Department at 806-592-3516.
