Freeze Warning Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Freeze Warning in effect for some South Plains communities with morning temperatures near or below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
A strong and fast moving cold front will move into the northern counties after midnight and through all of the region by daybreak.
Behind the cold front much colder air and winds from 25-35 mph with gusts possibly near 50 mph in the northern communities.
Temperatures may fall to near and even below freezing in the areas from Lubbock west and north into the panhandle.
That is why are freezing Warning is in effect for the area from Plains north to Lubbock, Plainview and into parts of the panhandle communities.
Strong winds will add to the cold and wind chill temps could be in the 20s for some areas of the region.
Winds will not diminish until mid to late afternoon Tuesday.
Freezing morning lows are expected again on Wednesday morning and more of the South Plains may be impacted at that time.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the week with a warmup coming by the weekend.
There is a slight chance of a few storms on Friday.
