Information sought on missing man in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Information is needed from the public to help locate a missing man.
An Amarillo police officer was called to South Cleveland Street, across from Bomb City Distillery in downtown Amarillo around 8:30 Friday night on a missing person report.
The officer was told Steven Pardo, 35, had not been seen or heard from since Sunday.
Pardo is described as being 5′ 5″ tall, weighing around 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, brown t-shirt, brown shorts and a pair of grey and black shoes.
He does not have a vehicle and he left without any belongings.
If you have any information on where Steven Pardo might be, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
