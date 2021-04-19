Lamesa to host annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lamesa, home of the original chicken fried steak, will host its 11th annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival starting Thursday, April 22.
The festival will be held at Forrest Park 900 South 9th Street and run until Sunday, April 25.
Visit the City of Lamesa’s Facebook page for a full list of events and information on how to sign-up.
The schedule of events are as follows:
Thursday, April 22
7:30p.m.- Lighted Parade (everyone welcome) gather for judging for best float after parade.
Friday, April 23
11am- Vendors may begin setting up.
5pm to 7:30pm- Chicken Fried steak dinner (with Morgan Retherford performing.)
5pm to 8pm- Perkins the festival Mascot arrives
7pm to 8:30pm- Performance by County Road 9
9pm to 11pm- Caleb Young Band
Saturday, April 24
8am- Festival begins for the day.
9am-Perkins the Festival Mascot arrives!!
9am- 5k run (benefiting Lamesa adoptable Pets.)
9:30am-Car show Setup
10am- CO-ED Kickball tournament
10am CO-ED Volleyball tournament
10am- Quarter board/Carnival games begin Chicken Fried steak cookoff contest begins.
10am to 3pm- Team Roping begins (Rodeo Arena.)
10am- Pet Costume Contest.
10am-6pm-Car show.
10:30am-Childrens story time.
11am -Mister and Miss Chicken Fry Pageant.
11:30am-12:15pm-Kisa Stevens Tumbling.
12:30pm-1:15pm-Ms Sully’s Dance.
1:30pm- 2:15- Samuel Banuelos III Music Students performs
2:30pm-3:15pm Ms. Sully’s Dance.
3:30pm-4:15pm Kisa Stevens Tumbling.
4:15pm Winners of contest announced on stage.
4:30pm-6:30pm- FlippinOut Trampolines.
5pm-7pm Jake Gonzales (DJ)
6pm- Car Show awards.
7pm to 8:30pm- Performance by Bidi Bidi Banda
9pm-10:45pm- Performance by Eric Y SU Grupo Massore.
11pm to Midnight-Fireworks/Music.
Sunday, April 25
9am- Festival Begins
10:30 to 12pm- Praise and Worship Service (Rodeo Arena) Cornerstone Church -PASTOR DANIEL REESE / JOE & THE PRAISE TEAM.
12pm Homerun Derby Begins
12pm Perkins the Festival Mascot Arrives
12pm-Quarter board/Carnival games begin.
6pm-Homerun Derby winners announced.
6:00pm End of 2021 Festival/Vendors move out.
