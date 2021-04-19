Littlefield student donates his “Make-A-Wish” back to hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield High School students helped make their classmate’s wish come true.
They presented a $9,000 check to the Covenant Health Foundation.
The student body raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation every year.
Student body president, Dylon Redman, says this year was a little different. ”Once we heard it was one of our own, we really just, we pushed for it. We did what he wanted to do and he, he wanted to give back too, so that’s what he did today,” Redman explained.
This time, their classmate, who chose to remain anonymous, was on the receiving end.
Senior Chris Brown says this donation hits closer to home.
“Close friend, we love the dude. And it just feels pretty good to do something for him too, because you personally know him,” Brown said.
Instead of going to Disneyland or taking a trip, the patient used his wish to improve the stay of young teens who have to be hospitalized.
Child life specialist, Kathryn Pylant, says this donation will help make the stay less traumatic for teens while they’re in the hospital or if they have to frequently go to out-patient clinics.
“And it’s going to be used to help make their stay a little better, a little easier, maybe purchase crafts or bring in food from outside restaurants and things like that,” Pylant said.
Covenant Children’s partners with the foundation to give wishes to patients with life-threatening illnesses.
Pylant says the fact that this patient is using his wish to help others is incredible, but not unexpected.
“It doesn’t surprise me knowing the patient. He is very selfless, and he always thinks of others. He is just a wonderful young man,” Pylant added.
Littlefield students raised the money through a cake auction and several small fundraisers throughout the year.
“We believe in giving back at Littlefield High School. It’s a big part of what we do there, and this is one of the major things we do as a student body, as a student council,” Redman said.
Pylant says the pandemic has put a damper on many teens’ wishes, so many have asked for She Sheds in their yard, room makeovers or staycations.
