Lubbock-Cooper ISD seeks to build three new schools and more with $420 million bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD is asking voters to approve or reject a total $420 million bond that would create three new schools, extracurricular facilities, and new sports stadiums.
This bond is expected to spend that $420 million over 8 to 10 years.
When you go to the ballot box, you may notice a couple minor changes in how the bond is presented and that because election code changes are now taking effect.
“They are all interconnected, but they had to be broken up so voters can choose either for or against on each proposition,” LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant said.
For the first time, voters can approve or reject specific parts of a bond proposal.
“The academic facilities are in one, the extracurricular facilities are in another and the stadium facilities are in the third proposition,” Bryant said.
- The district’s first proposition asks for 338 million dollars to fund a second comprehensive high school a third middle school and a sixth elementary school.
- The second portion asks to for 31 million for new athletic facilities, such as tennis courts, practice fields and locker rooms.
- And on the third part hopes to use 51 million for a football stadium and competition gym at the new high school.
A change in the election code requires ballot language to show a tax increase.
However, Lubbock-Cooper officials insists the tax rate will not go up.
Instead, administrators say it will rely on growth with more homes and businesses, they say there will be more property to tax.
“So a lot of work and studies has been done so we don’t have to raise property taxes. We can do it with the growth in values and we can do it for the future student growth that’s coming our way,” Bryant said.
The last bond passed in 2016 was funded similarly and the tax rate went down by 13 cents.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.