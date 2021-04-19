Lubbock woman hospitalized after hit-and-run early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Police responded overnight just after 2 a.m. to a hit-and-run at the Hub City Inn, near 50th Street and Ave Q. Investigators say there was a large fight in the shared parking lot of La Kumbia and Hub City Inn involving the suspect and the victim, Chryssa Rodriguez.
The suspect got into a silver Impala and fled, intentionally striking Rodriguez, according to police. Several people on scene helped render aid until EMS arrived. Rodriquez was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
However, the family tells us she has multiple broken bones including a broken back. If she recovers, it will be a very long recovery. A a GoFundMe has been set up for Rodriquez. She is a mother to three children.
