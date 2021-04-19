Special election propositions send Lubbock voters to cast early ballots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - School bond proposals and a proposed ordinance regarding abortion are driving voters to Lubbock polling places.
“Typically it’s not a lot of turnout, not anything what we’ve saw during the governor’s [election] years or presidential,” Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy said. “But these, I think in my mind, are very important elections.”
Turnout on April 10 for the first day of early voting is the second-highest going back to 2009 when the issue of alcohol sales in Lubbock County was on the ballot. That first day brought out more than 5,800 voters.
As of 5:30 p.m., Monday, the Lubbock County Elections Office reported 2,686 voters checking in at the polls for the day.
In subsequent May elections in odd numbered years there was just double-digit turnout on day 1, with the exception of 2019 when the issue of Lubbock County’s road bond prompted more than 500 voters to cast a ballot.
“The City of Lubbock typically does not run [an election] in the odd numbered years, unless they have a situation or proposition as they do in this sense,” Kennedy said. “With Proposition A being on there for the City of Lubbock and then Lubbock Cooper having A, B and C propositions, those around there for [voters] as well.”
Proposition A for the City of Lubbock asks voters to to decide if the code of ordinances should be amended to enact an ordinance outlawing abortion within city limits and declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.
A petition for this ordinance was introduced to the City Council. Its members unanimously rejected the ordinance citing a legal opinion. The petitioning group then had the option to send the issue to the voters, which it did in early December.
Poll workers are continuing to follow health protocols at polling locations. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask and continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
However, changes to previous elections such as extended early voting will not take place with this election.
“It’s going be real important for people to realize there’s just nine days of early voting this time,” Kennedy said. “Then Election Day is Saturday, May 1.”
Kennedy told KCBD there should be plenty of polling locations to prevent long wait times. She reminds voters casting a mail ballot that they can only be returned in-person to the Elections Office, 1308 Crickets Avenue, on Election Day. All voters must bring their photo ID to cast a ballot.
