Voters take to polls in first day of early voting, search continues for missing Denver City teen, Walter Mondale dies at 93

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | April 20, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 5:51 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Early voting is underway for the May 1 election.

What will the weather be like today?

Police continue the search for a Denver City teenager last seen Sunday.

  • Those who know where 16-year-old Briana Vargas could be are asked to call police immediately.
  • They believe she could possibly be in Lamesa, driving a white sedan.
  • Get more details on Vargas here: Denver City police searching for missing teen

Police captured a former Travis County deputy wanted for killing three people in Austin.

Jury deliberations will continue today in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died inside his home in Minneapolis.

  • Mondale served as vice president to former President Jimmy Carter.
  • He ran for president in 1984 with Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket.
  • Read more on Mondale’s life here: Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93

