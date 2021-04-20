Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Early voting is underway for the May 1 election.
- More than 3,100 people cast their ballots on Monday in Lubbock County.
- Ballot items include an anti-abortion ordinance and the Lubbock-Cooper bond election.
Police continue the search for a Denver City teenager last seen Sunday.
- Those who know where 16-year-old Briana Vargas could be are asked to call police immediately.
- They believe she could possibly be in Lamesa, driving a white sedan.
Police captured a former Travis County deputy wanted for killing three people in Austin.
- Stephen Broderick is now charged with capital murder.
- Police say he killed his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and her boyfriend.
Jury deliberations will continue today in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
- The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.
- Cities across the U.S. are increasing security ahead of the verdict.
Former Vice President Walter Mondale died inside his home in Minneapolis.
- Mondale served as vice president to former President Jimmy Carter.
- He ran for president in 1984 with Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket.
