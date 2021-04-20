Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, April 20

KCBD News at 10 Extra Innings
By Pete Christy | April 20, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:55 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Tuesday night:

Softball

Monterey 13 Lubbock Cooper 5

Lake View 6 Estacado 4

Lamesa 8 Brownfield 1

Idalou 10 Abernathy 0

Seminole 9 Greenwood 2

Big Spring 11 Levelland 1

Shallowater 18 Roosevelt 13

Floydada 17 Sudan 1

Lockney 23 Crosbyton 13

Ralls 14 Sundown 4

Muleshoe 12 Denver City 2

Plainview 5 Caprock 1

Odessa 9 Frenship 6

Hermleigh 4 Ira 1

Abilene Wylie 14 Lubbock High 3

Sweetwater 12 Snyder 2

Forsan 16 Seagraves 4

Abilene Cooper 9 Coronado 8

Childress 14 Tulia 3

Colorado 16 Tahoka 5

Littlefield 15 Dimmitt 4

Baseball

Frenship 4 Odessa 1

Coronado 1 Abilene Cooper 0

River Road 23 Tulia 3

Ropes 14 Borden County 11

Crosbyton 13 Post 1

Morton 6 O’Donnell 4

Dalhart 20 Friona 6

Lockney 6 Ralls 1

Denver City 13 Muleshoe 3

Bushland 11 Dimmitt 0

Nazareth 8 Valley 0

Floydada 11 Olton 1

Slaton 9 Roosevelt 4

Trinity Christian 18 Littlefield 1

Plainview 10 Caprock 4

Levelland 8 Lake View 6

Tahoka 15 Seagraves 2

Idalou 7 Abernathy 6

Shalowater 16 Childress 2

Lamesa 6 Brownfield 3

SpringLake-Earth 10 Hale Center 5

New Home 8 Smyer 1

Lubbock Cooper 3 Monterey 0

Snyder 4 Big Spring 2

Seminole 4 Greenwood 3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.