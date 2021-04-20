Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, April 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Tuesday night:
Softball
Monterey 13 Lubbock Cooper 5
Lake View 6 Estacado 4
Lamesa 8 Brownfield 1
Idalou 10 Abernathy 0
Seminole 9 Greenwood 2
Big Spring 11 Levelland 1
Shallowater 18 Roosevelt 13
Floydada 17 Sudan 1
Lockney 23 Crosbyton 13
Ralls 14 Sundown 4
Muleshoe 12 Denver City 2
Plainview 5 Caprock 1
Odessa 9 Frenship 6
Hermleigh 4 Ira 1
Abilene Wylie 14 Lubbock High 3
Sweetwater 12 Snyder 2
Forsan 16 Seagraves 4
Abilene Cooper 9 Coronado 8
Childress 14 Tulia 3
Colorado 16 Tahoka 5
Littlefield 15 Dimmitt 4
Baseball
Frenship 4 Odessa 1
Coronado 1 Abilene Cooper 0
River Road 23 Tulia 3
Ropes 14 Borden County 11
Crosbyton 13 Post 1
Morton 6 O’Donnell 4
Dalhart 20 Friona 6
Lockney 6 Ralls 1
Denver City 13 Muleshoe 3
Bushland 11 Dimmitt 0
Nazareth 8 Valley 0
Floydada 11 Olton 1
Slaton 9 Roosevelt 4
Trinity Christian 18 Littlefield 1
Plainview 10 Caprock 4
Levelland 8 Lake View 6
Tahoka 15 Seagraves 2
Idalou 7 Abernathy 6
Shalowater 16 Childress 2
Lamesa 6 Brownfield 3
SpringLake-Earth 10 Hale Center 5
New Home 8 Smyer 1
Lubbock Cooper 3 Monterey 0
Snyder 4 Big Spring 2
Seminole 4 Greenwood 3
