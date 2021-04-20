Freeze Warning for South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Freezing Warnings and Watches over parts of the South Plains.
Freezing temperatures possible tonight as lows will fall to near or below the freezing mark by Wednesday morning for most of the region.
Lubbock may dip to the record low of 28 degrees, which was set in 1918.
If you have new/tender plants make sure that you protect them for the Wednesday morning weather.
Most of the region will likely have temps at or below freezing.
Morning lows could dip to the mid 20s in the northwest areas and to near the freezing mark in the areas along and east of the caprock.
Tomorrow, winds from the southeast at speeds of 15-20 mph.
It will remain cool Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
Warmer temperatures return Thursday and into the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.