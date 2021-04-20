Freeze Warnings/Watches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Freezing Warnings and Watches over parts of the South Plains.
Freezing temperatures possible tonight as lows will fall to near or below the freezing mark by Wednesday morning for most of the region.
Lubbock may dip to the record low of 28 degrees, which was set in 1918.
If you have new/tender plants make sure that you protect them for the Wednesday morning weather.
Most of the region, except the southern counties will likely have temps at or below freezing. As you would expect, the coldest low temperatures will be in communities along the Texas/New Mexico state line extending east to along and possibly off of the caprock.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.