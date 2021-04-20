How to protest your property appraisals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A follow-up now on a hike in property value appraisals this year. If you think yours aren’t right, there are ways to appeal it. Realtors say that can save you and your neighbors thousands of dollars.
We’re going to show you how to compare your home’s appraisal based on its size and your neighborhood.
- First, go to the Lubbock central appraisal district website.
- Type your address and it will tell you your value and square footage.
- To find your home’s average divide value over square footage.
- Then if you click this map you can see your neighbors’ details.
Commercial real estate specialist Carl Tepper says gather your neighbors value per square footage and find the neighborhood average.
“If the average is true, and that you’re paying and your average is higher, or your amount is higher than your neighbor, you can protest,” Tepper said.
Tepper used an excel document to see everything clearly and there he found the neighborhood average. To begin the protest process click here.
“The appraisal district is very good with getting back with you with a phone call or through email or through the website. And they might settle or if you can’t settle. You might be able to go in and protest in front of a little review board,” Tepper said.
Tepper says if you’re not paying attention to your appraisals, not only are you hurting yourself—but also your neighbors.
“It’s sometimes unfair to your neighbors. If you have a very high value, it gives the appraisal district a reason to increase everyone else’s values. But if you can keep key if you can keep your value down and helps your neighbors protest and keep their values down. It’s usually good for the whole neighborhood, if everyone can keep their property taxes in check,” Tepper said.
The deadline to appeal is May 14th.
