More unusual cold for late April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right on schedule, the cold front in our forecast arrived overnight. In addition to strong winds and some blowing dust, it brought freezing air to much of the northwestern third of the KCBD viewing area. In the wake of the front, the area will be unseasonably chilly for a late April afternoon. Tonight may be even colder.
Outside it’s definitely chilly to cold. Morning wind chills will continue in the teens over the far northwestern viewing area and mostly 20s elsewhere through mid-morning. Late morning wind chills will range from the 20s to 30s. A cloudy sky will prevent direct sunshine from warming you up.
Winds and cloud cover will diminish this afternoon. I expect it will be one of the chilliest late April afternoons in Lubbock’s record, which dates from 1911. Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast KCBD viewing area.
My forecast high for Lubbock today is 53°. The coolest April 20 high in Lubbock’s record is 55°, on this date in 1953.
A freeze is likely tonight across much of the KCBD viewing area. I expect minimum temperatures of or below 32°. Tonight otherwise will be mostly cloudy with a light wind.
A Freeze Watch, issued by the National Weather Service in Lubbock, is in effect for late tonight into Wednesday morning.
You can view the WATCH area, and check for a Freeze Warning which likely will follow, in the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page. Close this story and scroll down until you see the map. Access the menu by clicking/tapping on “Layers” in the lower right. Scroll down through the choices to the “Alerts” section and select “Winter”.
You can click/tap anywhere in the shaded area to call up additional information.
You can do the same with the Interactive Radar in our free KCBD Weather App.
Again, this WATCH is a heads up that freezing/subfreezing temperatures are expected late tonight into Wednesday morning. Cold-sensitive vegetation, such as new growth, may be damaged or killed. Steps to protect at risk plants, pipes, and pets should be completed today.
I expect this afternoon the watch will be elevated to a FREEZE WARNING for tonight.
Severe Weather Awareness Day
This year’s Severe Weather Awareness Day will be virtual. Designed for students, teachers can sign up for one of three 50-minute sessions scheduled for Friday, April 23, here: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/school-group-events/
