Officer Reyna to be honored at Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, honoring those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, will be held on May 2nd at House Park Field, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., Austin, TX 78701.
The event will begin with a law enforcement procession along Shoal Creek Boulevard that begins at 6:30 p.m., leading into the Ceremony at House Park Field, and concluded with a Candlelight Vigil. Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address and will present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.
Members of law enforcement from across the state, friends and families of our fallen officers, elected officials, and countless supporters of law enforcement will be in attendance.
The ceremony is coordinated and hosted by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee, established in Texas law in 2017.
The fallen officers being honored are:
Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department
Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal’s Service
Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff’s Office
Russell Dean “Rusty” Salazar, Kendall CountyCommunity Supervision and Corrections Department
Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection
Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department
Albert “AJ” Castaneda, Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department
David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department
Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta, Jr., Mission Police Department
Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office
Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety
Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department
Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department
Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office
Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department
William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department
Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department
Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department
Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office
Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice
James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department
Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4
Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department
Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department
N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office
Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department
Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
James W. Weston, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Lemuel Delray “DJ” Bruce, Jr., Houston Fire Marshal’s Office
Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department
Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department
M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.