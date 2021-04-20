Officer Reyna to be honored at Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil

27-year-old Officer Nicholas Reyna (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By Harrison Roberts | April 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 1:10 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, honoring those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, will be held on May 2nd at House Park Field, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., Austin, TX 78701.

The event will begin with a law enforcement procession along Shoal Creek Boulevard that begins at 6:30 p.m., leading into the Ceremony at House Park Field, and concluded with a Candlelight Vigil. Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address and will present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.

Members of law enforcement from across the state, friends and families of our fallen officers, elected officials, and countless supporters of law enforcement will be in attendance.

The ceremony is coordinated and hosted by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee, established in Texas law in 2017.

The fallen officers being honored are:

Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department

Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal’s Service

Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff’s Office

Russell Dean “Rusty” Salazar, Kendall CountyCommunity Supervision and Corrections Department

Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department

Albert “AJ” Castaneda, Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department

David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department

Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta, Jr., Mission Police Department

Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office

Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department

Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department

Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department

William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department

Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department

Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department

Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department

Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4

Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department

Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department

N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office

Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department

Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

James W. Weston, Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Lemuel Delray “DJ” Bruce, Jr., Houston Fire Marshal’s Office

Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department

Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department

M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2

