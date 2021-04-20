Red Raiders and Sooners reschedule non-conference game in Amarillo for May 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team had its midweek matchup with Oklahoma postponed due to weather conditions in Amarillo on Tuesday.
The Big 12 rivals have agreed to reschedule the non-conference matchup at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Television coverage is TBD.
Game tickets for the April 20 game will be valid for the rescheduled matchup on May 4 at HODGETOWN with no ticket exchanges necessary.
The Red Raiders (26-8; 7-5) now turn their attention to a three-game series against Baylor (24-12; 5-7) this weekend at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The series gets underway Friday at 6:30 p.m.
For the latest on Texas Tech Baseball follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.