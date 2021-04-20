Red Raiders and Sooners reschedule non-conference game in Amarillo for May 4

Red Raiders and Sooners reschedule non-conference game in Amarillo for May 4
HODGETOWN set to host its first ever collegiate baseball game, featuring Big 12 rivals Texas Tech and Oklahoma in a non-conference game. (Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff | April 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:34 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team had its midweek matchup with Oklahoma postponed due to weather conditions in Amarillo on Tuesday.

The Big 12 rivals have agreed to reschedule the non-conference matchup at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Television coverage is TBD.

Game tickets for the April 20 game will be valid for the rescheduled matchup on May 4 at HODGETOWN with no ticket exchanges necessary.

The Red Raiders (26-8; 7-5) now turn their attention to a three-game series against Baylor (24-12; 5-7) this weekend at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The series gets underway Friday at 6:30 p.m.

For the latest on Texas Tech Baseball follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.