Texas Country Reporter to feature Lubbock Garden & Arts Center instructor, Henry Salley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter will feature local artist, Henry Salley, on its episode airing Sunday, April 25. The show airs at 9:00 a.m. on NBC affiliate, KCBD NewsChannel 11. The featured episode can also be seen on RFD-TV on Monday, May 3.
The episode will feature a painting demonstration, interview and an artwork walkthrough by Henry Salley at the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center, as well as a filming session with artist, Alfie Wheat.
The Lubbock Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as faux-finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.
