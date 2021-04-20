Texas Country Reporter to feature Lubbock Garden & Arts Center instructor, Henry Salley

The Lubbock Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as faux-finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.