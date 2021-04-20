Twisted Root Burger Co. to reopen Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Twisted Root Burger Co. will reopen Wednesday at 11 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled at 10:45 a.m.
The burger joint closed at the height of the pandemic like many restaurants. The restaurant is located at the shopping center near North Slide Rd. and the West Loop 289, next to Alamo Draft House.
Known for its gourmet burgers, the Texas-based burger chain was featured on the second season of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
