Twisted Root Burger Co. to reopen Wednesday

Twisted Root Burger Co. to reopen Wednesday
Lubbock's Twisted Root Burger Co. will reopen Wednesday, April 21. (Source: Twister Root Burger Co.)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | April 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 12:43 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Twisted Root Burger Co. will reopen Wednesday at 11 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled at 10:45 a.m.

The burger joint closed at the height of the pandemic like many restaurants. The restaurant is located at the shopping center near North Slide Rd. and the West Loop 289, next to Alamo Draft House.

Known for its gourmet burgers, the Texas-based burger chain was featured on the second season of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Click here to see the Lubbock menu.

Lubbock and Red Raider Nation! Have you heard? We are officially reopening on Wednesday, April 21 at 11. Come see us for...

Posted by Twisted Root Burger Co. - Lubbock on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.