Consider This: Deception Alert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have aired multiple stories this week letting you know we had nothing to do with this mailer.
Obviously if you didn’t know that, and this showed up in your mailbox, you would assume with the KCBD logo centered prominent at the top, that this station was supporting the fight against making Lubbock a sanctuary for the unborn. A decision currently in front of voters. You might also assume it came directly from us.
As the story said, that is not the case. KCBD did not and would not advocate for one side of an issue in our news coverage or any material. I understand why a political action committee would want an endorsement like this from the most trusted, most watched news on the south plains. But to falsely hijack our local news image to promote their cause, especially one as polarizing as abortion, is unethical, deceptive, and devious.
Consider This: Since first looking into this I’ve learned there’s more deception behind this phony flyer.
The responsible agency, hired by a group called the Lubbock Coalition for Healthcare Access, is actually an agency in Austin, Texas. Now we have an out-of-town firm actively trying to mis-lead voters by preying on the trust of loyal KCBD viewers. And I might add, one of the most important decisions ever put in front of Lubbock voters. I encourage all of you to vote but don’t be fooled by the classless and deceptive actions of a single side of the issue.
