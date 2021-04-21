Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Chauvin guilty on all counts in George Floyd case, Lubbock safe from Fort Worth medical examiner issues, 3,300 show up to polls for May election

KCBD Daybreak Today - April 21
By Michael Cantu | April 21, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 7:13 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Tarrant County is dealing with problems related to its medical examiner’s office.

What will the weather be like today?

More than 3,300 people cast ballots on Tuesday ahead of the May 1 election in Lubbock County.

A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd.

Protestors took to the streets overnight after police in Columbus, Ohio released body camera footage of a teen’s death.

Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of longtime Lubbock musician Mike Pritchard.

  • He was known for his unique style and many bands, including Hat Trick, Blue Thunder and Money for Nothing.
  • There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.