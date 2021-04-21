Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Tarrant County is dealing with problems related to its medical examiner’s office.
- Those include reports the office gave false information during a trial.
- Lubbock County, which uses Tarrant County for autopsies, says no local cases were affected.
- Kase Wilbank’s takes a look at how this could or could not affect Lubbock County: Lubbock County officials confident in Tarrant County Medical Examiner service as reports reveal issues
More than 3,300 people cast ballots on Tuesday ahead of the May 1 election in Lubbock County.
- The ballot includes a proposed ordinance that would ban abortions.
- Voting information can be found here: Lubbock County Elections Office
A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd.
- The verdict triggered celebrations across the United States.
- Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in eight weeks.
- Get those details here: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Protestors took to the streets overnight after police in Columbus, Ohio released body camera footage of a teen’s death.
- Police say 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant tried to stab another girl when she was shot yesterday.
- Columbus’ mayor is asking for peace as police investigate.
- Read the latest here: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of longtime Lubbock musician Mike Pritchard.
- He was known for his unique style and many bands, including Hat Trick, Blue Thunder and Money for Nothing.
- There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.