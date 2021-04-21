KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lexus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lexus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter a little over three weeks.
Staff say he’s a very sweet dog. Lexus is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Wednesday, April 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
