Loretta Bradley, Ph.D. appointed to Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors

Loretta Bradley, Ph.D. of Lubbock holds a Paul Whitfield Horn Professorship in Counselor Education, and is coordinator of the Counselor Education Program at Texas Tech University. She has served as president of several organizations including the American Counseling Association, Association for Counselor Education and Supervision, International Association for Marriage and Family Counselors, and Texas Association for Adult Development and Aging. Bradley received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and Biological Sciences and Master in Counseling Education from the University of Kentucky, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education from Purdue University.