Lubbock Chorale to host Music of Mozart Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chorale invites you to join us for an in-person concert featuring the music of Mozart, including two of his most beautiful sacred choral pieces: Vesperae solennes de confessore and Te Deum in C. Originally written for performance at the Salzburg Cathedral in Austria, Vesperae solennes de confessore features choir, chamber orchestra and soloists. In this piece, Mozart demonstrates many of the typical stylistic traits of his symphonies and operas, including exuberant allegro movements, contrasted with lush, operating solo lines. Mozart wrote Te Deum in C at the young age of 13, demonstrating supreme technical mastery of musical forms and techniques of his time. The concert takes place on Sunday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1501 University, across from Texas Tech.