Lubbock man federally indicted for enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gregory Andrew Perez, 32, of Lubbock was been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on April, 14, 2021, on one count of enticement of a minor.
The indictment states around January 29, 2021, until February 2, 2021, Gregory Perez attempted to persuade, induce, and entice an individual who had not yet gained the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.
Gregory Perez was arrested on April 19, 2021, and is scheduled for his first court appearance today at 2 p.m.
Gregory Andrew Perez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.
