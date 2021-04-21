Lubbock musician, Mike Pritchard, dies at 69

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends mourn the death of Lubbock blues icon Mike Pritchard.
A staple in the West Texas music scene, Pritchard was one of Lubbock’s most influential songwriters, starting when he was a teenager in the 60′s and 70′s.
Over his half-century career, his bands included ‘Hat Trick’ and ‘The Blue Thunder’, along with his many solo performances.
Colleagues say he helped form, and maintain, the foundation of the “Lubbock sound”.
“He was bigger than life, you know? He was the epitome of that, that wonderful teddy bear that everybody likes to hug and the gentle giant -- but man, I wouldn’t cross him, you know, kind of guy,” Lubbock musician Junior Vasquez said. “Of course, his musicality speaks for itself.”
Vasquez said Pritchard was busy playing shows up until last February. He said that was the first time he had to stop playing in the middle of a show.
Mike Pritchard was 69.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.