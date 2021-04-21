Lubbock police conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department will conduct three follow-up crash investigations Wednesday morning.
Starting at 9 a.m., the unit will start their investigation at the intersection of Frankford Ave. and Spur 327.
Investigators will then be in the northbound lanes in the 3400 block of I-27.
Finally, the unit will be out at the intersection of East 19th Street and Canyon Lakes Drive.
Expect lane closures and traffic delays in each investigation area for at least an hour and a half. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
TxDOT will assist in the investigations.
