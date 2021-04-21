Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sterling Brock, 31, now faces jail time after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography back in December 2020.
He was indicted on the charge in October 2020. Brock’s original sentencing was scheduled in March, but the court reset it for July 1.
On July 6, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division received a tip of an upload of child pornography to a Dropbox account that belonged to Brock, according to court documents.
A special agent with DPS executed a search warrant July 29 for Brock’s Dropbox account, according to court documents. DPS obtained 27 gigabits of data, including video files that contained child pornography, child erotica and bestiality.
Brock was arrested on September 4. According to court documents, he received child pornography from an unknown date until his arrest in September. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, five to life of supervised release and has to register as a sex offender.
