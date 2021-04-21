Supporting Autism Acceptance in a Different Way this Year

Sherry says there are many people on the spectrum who attend college and become successful in the work force but that may be of little comfort to the new parent, wondering if their child is on the spectrum. She explains that doctors screen autism at 18 and 24 months but there are still clues parents can watch for to identify a child who may be on the spectrum. Watch to see if a child turns to you when you call their name. Is your toddler pointing to direct your attention to something? Is your child trying to say words by age two? If you are concerned, you should always talk to your pediatrician. Sherry says it’s important to be careful about what you read on the internet.