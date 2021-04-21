Warmer Weather Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock tied the record low of 28 degrees this morning as temperatures plummeted to near or below freezing across the South Plains.
Tonight will be cold again, but not as cold and the chances of another freeze should be primarily in the northwestern communities and counties.
Thursday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with winds from the south to southeast at 15-25 mph.
It will be a warming trend into the weekend with highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s by Friday and Saturday.
An issue on Friday will be dry conditions and plenty of wind which will lead to elevated fire danger.
The weekend will be mostly sunny and very warm as afternoon temperatures may soar to 90 degrees.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.