Warmer after late-season freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A late season freeze for much of the KCBD viewing area this morning. Including Lubbock. A warming trend, however, is on the way. Just a tad this afternoon, but then jumps, leaps, and bounds.
Freezing this morning, but winds are light. That limits wind chills to the 20s early this morning.
Highs will range from the mid- to upper 50s this afternoon. That’s a little warmer than yesterday, when Lubbock peaked at 54° in the afternoon. It was one of the chilliest April 20 afternoons in Lubbock’s record. The high for the day, however, was 58°. That occurred just before the arrival of the cold front and well before sunrise.
Today overall also will be breezy, partly cloudy, and dry.
I expect this morning’s freeze to be the last for Lubbock this season. It may not, however, be the last for the northwestern viewing area. It is just now near the average date of the last freeze in Spring there.
Lows in the 30s will return tonight, but 40s and 50s will follow.
Highs in the 60s return tomorrow, then 70s and 80s will follow.
Temperatures may peak near 90 degrees early next week.
