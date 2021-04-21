WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their bi-weekly COVID-19 news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community Wednesday, April 21, at 11:30 a.m.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 15 new cases of Coronavirus and 6 recoveries on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,765: 83 active, 47,957 listed as recovered, and 725 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.32%.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and Facebook live.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.