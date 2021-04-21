3-year-old celebrates his victory against rare disease

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just looking at Justin, you would never guess that the first years of his life were spent at the hospital.
By age three, he had fought through chemotherapy, tube placements in his lungs and constant medicine.
“In the beginning of his diagnosis, he couldn’t walk, he couldn’t stand. He did a lot of physical therapy, speech therapy. He had compression fractures. So he stayed in bed a lot,” Justin’s mom Catherine Garza said.
Now, Justin has won the battle against a rare disease called histiocytosis.
Doctors say his illness was one of the most severe cases they’ve seen, but you could never tell looking at Justin’s smile.
“The doctor would come in and be like, Oh my gosh, look at him smiling with 10 chest tubes in him. And, you know, if he didn’t have those, we wouldn’t even know he’s sick. And he was really sick,” Garza said.
It was difficult and sometimes a heartbreaking journey, but Justin won.
“He was fighting the fight. And he won the fight. And I’m so proud of him,” Garza said.
Eleven months of remission brought not only relief, but hope.
“So now he gets to run and play and just be a normal kid, “Garza said.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.