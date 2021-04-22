Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

A city council committee named three projects it believes needs immediate action.
- Those include a new fire station, unpaved roads and widening Erskine Street.
- The group proposed paying for the projects with certificates of obligation, which do not need voter approval.
- Kase Wilbanks takes a deeper look: Council to decide whether voters have a say in $27.9 million debt funding for Lubbock ‘needs’
The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill that would give death benefits of families of law enforcement officers who died of COVID-19.
- The widow of Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega is among those supporting the bill.
- The measure now goes to the Texas House.
- Read more here: First Responders Pandemic Care Act passes Senate unanimously
This morning, President Joe Biden will host a climate summit with the world’s largest countries.
- This will take place virtually from inside the White House.
- Some of those invited include China, Russia, France, Germany and Brazil.
- Get the latest here: Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge
The U.S. House will vote today on making Washington D.C. the 51 state.
- Supporters say the district has 700,000 residents who deserve representation.
- Critics say the proposal is unconstitutional.
- Read the story: DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote
President Biden is calling on all business owners to give employees paid time off to get the COVID vaccine.
- The IRS is offering a tax credit to reimburse companies with fewer than 500 employees.
