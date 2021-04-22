Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

City eyes projects without bond election, bill passed to give more death benefits to law enforcement, House to vote to make D.C. a state

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | April 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 5:53 AM

A city council committee named three projects it believes needs immediate action.

What will the weather be like today?

The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill that would give death benefits of families of law enforcement officers who died of COVID-19.

This morning, President Joe Biden will host a climate summit with the world’s largest countries.

The U.S. House will vote today on making Washington D.C. the 51 state.

President Biden is calling on all business owners to give employees paid time off to get the COVID vaccine.

  • The IRS is offering a tax credit to reimburse companies with fewer than 500 employees.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.