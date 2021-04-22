Warming by leaps and bounds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures were up just a tad yesterday afternoon and will edge up even more today. But not all areas will enjoy the same warm up. However, highs will jump even more tomorrow and this weekend.
Both the low and high yesterday at Lubbock (recorded at the airport) were twenty degrees below the averages of April 21. The low of 28°, in addition to being a late season freeze, tied the record low for the date (set in 1918). The high was 57°.
Cloud cover kept most of the viewing area from getting as cold this morning. It may produce a bit of misting or drizzle. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
As the cloud cover retreats eastward today the uneven sunshine will contribute to a range of temperatures this afternoon. Under persistent cloudiness the eastern viewing area will see highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. With some sunshine the western viewing area will see highs from near 70 to the mid-70s. In between, including Lubbock, highs in the 60s.
The low overcast will return tonight, once again contributing to milder (but still chilly) overnight temperatures. Lows will range from the low 40s in the northwest to the low 50s in the southeastern viewing area.
Meteor Shower
The cloud cover (in my forecast) has prompted me to only briefly mention the Lyrid meteor shower, peaking now. You may, of course, search for it on the internet. Good places to start are timeanddate.com, earthsky.org, and space.com.
Leaps and Bounds
While warmer, Lubbock will peak about ten degrees below its average high for the date. Much warmer days are on our doorstep. Tomorrow and Saturday highs return to near average (for late April) and Sunday and Monday climb about ten degrees above average.
Many areas, including Lubbock, may record the first 90-degree temps in more than five months. Lubbock’s last 90-degree day was October 17 with a high of 93°.
Last Freeze
In case you missed it yesterday, I expect yesterday’s freeze to be the last for Lubbock this season. It may not, however, be the last for the northwestern viewing area. It is just now near the average date of the last Spring-freeze there.
No Burn Days
The West Texas Wind Machine will accompany the increasing temperatures on most of the next seven days. With the ongoing drought, this means elevated to critical fire weather conditions.
In general, consider any windy (or breezy) day to be a NO BURN DAY.
Forecast Updates
Keep up with our latest forecast by closing this story and scrolling down the page just a bit. You’ll see options for Hourly, 3-Day, 7-Day, and Weekend forecasts. Plus, you can change the forecast location by entering the respective zip code in the “enter zip code” box (in the currents section).
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.